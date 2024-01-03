Govt launches 9th round of oil, gas blocks for bidding, ONGC wins big

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday won seven of the 10 areas for exploration of oil and gas, while a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, Oil India Limited, and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd walked away with one each in the latest bid round.

The Centre opened the ninth round of bidding under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP IX) for the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) sector.

In the ninth round of bidding, 28 blocks with an area of approximately 136,000 square km, are on offer for bidding.

Out of these, 23 blocks are based