Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt mulls regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions

Govt mulls regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up six working groups related to various aspects of advanced air mobility

air cargo airplane aviation

Advanced air mobility solutions include eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take Off Landing) aircraft. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Greater Noida (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The civil aviation ministry is looking to have a regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions that will also help address urban congestion.

Emphasising that the time for electric air mobility has come, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Tuesday said, "Our doors are open to promote and support advanced air mobility".

He was speaking at the International Conference on Air Mobility in Greater Noida which was organised by the civil aviation ministry and industry body CII.

Advanced air mobility solutions include eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take Off Landing) aircraft.

For advanced air mobility, the secretary said, "We are looking at a regulatory sandbox within India".

 

Also Read

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

Irdai expands scope of regulatory sandbox framework to foster innovation

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance

Irdai to amend regulatory sandbox norms after committee recommendation

World Economic Forum, WEF

Tax super-rich, fund just and green future: Greenpeace's poster at WEF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone

Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung to offer Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM in India

AUS Open 2025

Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Djokovic vs Alcaraz underway; Sabalenka through to SF

It will help entities working on R&D activities as well as developing solutions.

Officials from the DGCA have started field visits to firm up sites where the trials and other activities related to advanced air mobility.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up six working groups related to various aspects of advanced air mobility.

At the conference, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said it is looking at work being done by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) as well as in Singapore and Dubai with respect to airspace management, infrastructure development and regulatory framework for advanced air mobility.

According to the secretary, advanced air mobility solutions will help address congestion in urban areas.

Vualnam also said the country is projected to have 350 airports and 350 crore air passengers by 2047.

There is a strong foundation for airport infrastructure in the country, he added.

Currently, there are more than 150 airports in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mobile, PLI scheme

Govt disburses Rs 1,596 cr in six PLI schemes between Apr-Sep in FY25

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Amid Musk-Ambani row, India eyes satellite spectrum to attract global firms

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Refiners ask Abu Dhabi NOC to offer 'oil delivered price' as freight spikes

Narayana Murthy, Narayana, Murthy

Hard work a personal choice, no one can demand long hours: Narayana Murthy

fact check, Technology

India at forefront of age defined by technological evolution: WEF report

Topics : regulatory sandbox civil aviation sector Civil Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon