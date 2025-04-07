Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt sets up panel to monitor import diversion from China, Vietnam, others

"The inter-ministerial panel will include officials from the commerce and industry ministry, finance ministry, and product-specific respective line ministries. The idea is to keep a close eye on imports under the current circumstances, study the chan

Shreya Nandi Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

India has set up an inter-ministerial panel to closely monitor imports hitting domestic shores, amid fears of a diversion of shipments from neighbouring rivals such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, people aware of the matter said.
 
This is because the United States (US) has imposed higher reciprocal tariffs on these countries as compared to the 26 per cent tariff it plans to impose on India. A 34 per cent tariff will be levied on China, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 32 per cent on Indonesia, and 36 per cent on Thailand.
 
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that
