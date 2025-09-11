Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HNIs, family offices chase returns abroad as Indian markets underperform

HNIs, family offices chase returns abroad as Indian markets underperform

The shift is evident from a sharp rise in AIF allocations overseas

Experts said the trend is being driven by underperformance in Indian stocks versus global peers. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

With domestic equities lagging global markets, high-networth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are increasingly diversifying into offshore assets through portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) housed in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). 
The shift is evident from a sharp rise in AIF allocations overseas. 
As of June, investments into foreign jurisdictions stood at $1.43 billion, up nearly 70 per cent from $842 million at the end of March. Meanwhile, PMS assets operating out of GIFT City climbed 23 per cent to $1.46 billion during the April–June quarter, up from $1.18 billion at the end of March
