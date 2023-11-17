India's hospitals revive post-Covid with surge in foreign medical tourism

Major Indian hospital chains reported a huge increase in international patient revenue in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY2024). The steady year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in foreign tourist arrivals and medical visas has helped revive the medical tourism industry that was faltering in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The rise in revenue through medical tourism has also raised expectations for similar growth in H2FY24.



Speaking on the reasons for the growth, Anas Abdul Wajid, senior director and chief sales and marketing officer, Max Healthcare, said the availability of top-notch healthcare infrastructure, a pool of well-trained medical experts, and cost-effective treatment alternatives make India an appealing destination for those seeking high-quality healthcare services.

