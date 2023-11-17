Sensex (-0.28%)
India's hospitals revive post-Covid with surge in foreign medical tourism

Robust growth in H1FY24 signals rebound in medical tourism, fuels bigger expectations

hospitals
Premium

Photo: PTI

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Major Indian hospital chains reported a huge increase in international patient revenue in the first half of the current financial year (H1FY2024). The steady year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in foreign tourist arrivals and medical visas has helped revive the medical tourism industry that was faltering in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
The rise in revenue through medical tourism has also raised expectations for similar growth in H2FY24.
 
Speaking on the reasons for the growth, Anas Abdul Wajid, senior director and chief sales and marketing officer, Max Healthcare, said the availability of top-notch healthcare infrastructure, a pool of well-trained medical experts, and cost-effective treatment alternatives make India an appealing destination for those seeking high-quality healthcare services.
 

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

