Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

Ventive, Brigade, Samhi and Chalet Hotels plan bulk of new inventory near metro office hubs as corporate travel and weekday occupancy boost room yields

The portfolio of upscale and luxury hotels located in high-demand urban business hubs will also benefit from the sharp rebound in both domestic and international travel.

Oct 14 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

A 15–20 per cent rise in average room rents and above-average daily occupancy rates in hotels located within office clusters or business hubs is prompting hotel asset management companies (AMCs) such as Ventive Hospitality, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Samhi Hotels, and Chalet Hotels to redraw their growth plans. 
The companies that develop hotel assets for major global and Indian hospitality brands plan to bring most of their upcoming supply to these office clusters in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. These cities account for 28 per cent of the nationwide room supply. According to Hotelivate’s 2025 Indian Hospitality
