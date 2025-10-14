Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

A 15–20 per cent rise in average room rents and above-average daily occupancy rates in hotels located within office clusters or business hubs is prompting hotel asset management companies (AMCs) such as Ventive Hospitality , Brigade Hotel Ventures, Samhi Hotels, and Chalet Hotels to redraw their growth plans.

The companies that develop hotel assets for major global and Indian hospitality brands plan to bring most of their upcoming supply to these office clusters in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. These cities account for 28 per cent of the nationwide room supply. According to Hotelivate’s 2025 Indian Hospitality