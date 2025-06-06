How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

It almost feels like Chennai has quietly extended its industrial embrace across the Andhra Pradesh border to Sri City. The 55-km drive to this manufacturing hub, in the Tirupati district, is lined with warehouses and factory sheds, their insignia ranging from global conglomerates to rising Indian giants — all strategically leveraging their proximity to Chennai Port.

The four-lane highway buzzes with container traffic, its rhythm set by South India’s manufacturing metronome. At the end of it all, nestled among dry scrubland and slow-growing trees, is Sri City — a dream built on stubborn optimism, spiritual roots, and strategic foresight, one