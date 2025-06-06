Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

Lunch with BS: Sri City has now grown to employ over 65,000 people. Sannareddy dream is to take it past 100,000 by its 25th year

Ravindra Sannareddy, co-founder & MD, Sri City
Ravindra Sannareddy, co-founder & MD, Sri City (Illustration: Binay Sihha)

Shine Jacob Chennai
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

It almost feels like Chennai has quietly extended its industrial embrace across the Andhra Pradesh border to Sri City. The 55-km drive to this manufacturing hub, in the Tirupati district, is lined with warehouses and factory sheds, their insignia ranging from global conglomerates to rising Indian giants — all strategically leveraging their proximity to Chennai Port. 
The four-lane highway buzzes with container traffic, its rhythm set by South India’s manufacturing metronome. At the end of it all, nestled among dry scrubland and slow-growing trees, is Sri City — a dream built on stubborn optimism, spiritual roots, and strategic foresight, one
Topics : Sri City Andhra Pradesh Chennai Special economic zone
