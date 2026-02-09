MCA proposes changes to age and duration criteria for PMIS pilot

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has submitted a note to the Expenditure Finance Committee on changes to be made in the ongoing pilot of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), official sources said. These changes include bringing down both the age limit as well as the duration of the internship period to make it more accessible and attractive to participants.

The ministry wants to test the scheme with the proposed changes before rolling out the full-fledged scheme, sources said.

Sources also said that the government is keen to achieve an intake of around 100,000 interns in the pilot stage before going ahead with the full-fledged launch of the scheme.

As an initiation to the PM Internship Scheme, a pilot project was approved with a budget of ₹840 crore in FY2024-25. During FY2025-26, as on December 31, 2025, ₹64.91 crore has been utilised towards the pilot project, according to a reply to a Parliament question by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, on Monday.

The scheme has been allocated ₹4,800 crore in Budget 2026-27. Of the ₹10,831 crore allocated to PMIS in FY2025-26, the ministry showed utilisation of ₹541 crore in the revised estimates for FY2026.

Malhotra told the Lok Sabha that the reasons for low acceptance and joining of the scheme include location, with most candidates indicating 5–10 km as the ideal distance. The minister said that the internship period of 12 months is longer than that in normal skilling programmes.

The MCA is trying to address some of these concerns by tweaking the parameters of the scheme.

As of January 27, 2026, 3,417 interns from Round I have completed the internship. However, 7,094 candidates have left the internship without completing it in both rounds of the PMIS pilot project, the Parliament response stated.

The PMIS was announced in the full Budget for 2024-25. It aims to provide internship opportunities to 10 million young people in the top 500 companies over five years. As an initiation to this scheme, the ministry launched a pilot project on October 3 last year, with a target of providing 125,000 internship opportunities in a year.

In Round I of the PMIS pilot project, more than 6.21 lakh applications were received from about 1.81 lakh candidates. Partner companies made over 82,000 internship offers to more than 60,000 candidates, and over 28,000 offers were accepted.

In Round II of the PMIS pilot project, over 4.55 lakh applications were received from more than 2.14 lakh applicants. Partner companies made over 83,000 offers to over 71,000 candidates, and more than 24,600 offers were accepted.