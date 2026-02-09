Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MCA proposes changes to age and duration criteria for PMIS pilot

MCA proposes changes to age and duration criteria for PMIS pilot

The corporate affairs ministry has moved a proposal to tweak age limits and internship duration in the PM Internship Scheme pilot to improve participation ahead of a full rollout

internship, jobs

As an initiation to the PM Internship Scheme, a pilot project was approved with a budget of ₹840 crore in FY2024-25 | Photo: Shutterstock

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has submitted a note to the Expenditure Finance Committee on changes to be made in the ongoing pilot of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), official sources said. These changes include bringing down both the age limit as well as the duration of the internship period to make it more accessible and attractive to participants.
 
The ministry wants to test the scheme with the proposed changes before rolling out the full-fledged scheme, sources said.
 
Sources also said that the government is keen to achieve an intake of around 100,000 interns in the pilot stage before going ahead with the full-fledged launch of the scheme.
   
As an initiation to the PM Internship Scheme, a pilot project was approved with a budget of ₹840 crore in FY2024-25. During FY2025-26, as on December 31, 2025, ₹64.91 crore has been utilised towards the pilot project, according to a reply to a Parliament question by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, on Monday.
 
The scheme has been allocated ₹4,800 crore in Budget 2026-27. Of the ₹10,831 crore allocated to PMIS in FY2025-26, the ministry showed utilisation of ₹541 crore in the revised estimates for FY2026.

Also Read

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Budget 2026: PM Internship Scheme outlay down over 50% from BE FY26

it industry it sector jobs employee

76% of recruiters expect new job creation in H1 2026: Naukri survey

ai, artificial intelligence

Training to hire the best minds in AI as entry-level jobs get disruptedpremium

jobs

Indian professionals return home amid US visa uncertainty under Trump

internship, jobs

AI push makes professionals feel unprepared to find job in '26: LinkedIn

 
Malhotra told the Lok Sabha that the reasons for low acceptance and joining of the scheme include location, with most candidates indicating 5–10 km as the ideal distance. The minister said that the internship period of 12 months is longer than that in normal skilling programmes.
 
The MCA is trying to address some of these concerns by tweaking the parameters of the scheme.
 
As of January 27, 2026, 3,417 interns from Round I have completed the internship. However, 7,094 candidates have left the internship without completing it in both rounds of the PMIS pilot project, the Parliament response stated.
 
The PMIS was announced in the full Budget for 2024-25. It aims to provide internship opportunities to 10 million young people in the top 500 companies over five years. As an initiation to this scheme, the ministry launched a pilot project on October 3 last year, with a target of providing 125,000 internship opportunities in a year.
 
In Round I of the PMIS pilot project, more than 6.21 lakh applications were received from about 1.81 lakh candidates. Partner companies made over 82,000 internship offers to more than 60,000 candidates, and over 28,000 offers were accepted.
 
In Round II of the PMIS pilot project, over 4.55 lakh applications were received from more than 2.14 lakh applicants. Partner companies made over 83,000 offers to over 71,000 candidates, and more than 24,600 offers were accepted.
 

More From This Section

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Karnataka relaxes FAR rules for taller real estate projects: What it means

job cut layoffs

Amid layoff talk, companies see spike in voluntary retirement expensespremium

Labour, Labour codes

Majority of workers see improved conditions with new labour codes: Survey

Electric Vehicles

Euler Motors partners Jio-bp to expand EV charging network across India

Gujarat govt

Gujarat signs LoI with Starlink for satellite internet in remote areas

Topics : internships Jobs India Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance