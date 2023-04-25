I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

In multiple letters to the I&B ministry over the past month, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has said the industry would be left with precious little spectrum for broadcasting services if the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) further allocates the scant C-band for 5G.

While the incumbent broadcasting operators have warned that the plan will leave “precious little spectrum” for broadcasting services, telecom service providers (TSPs) have pressed hard for getting access to the C-band.