close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

DoT wants large chunks of key radio frequencies to be allocated to 5G, 6G

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delh
Spectrum sale faces delay
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B ministry) may launch its review of the government’s plan to potentially reserve the crucial C-band of radio frequencies for 5G and 6G telecommunication (telecom) use, said officials.
While the incumbent broadcasting operators have warned that the plan will leave “precious little spectrum” for broadcasting services, telecom service providers (TSPs) have pressed hard for getting access to the C-band.
In multiple letters to the I&B ministry over the past month, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has said the industry would be left with precious little spectrum for broadcasting services if the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) further allocates the scant C-band for 5G.
Or

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Zepp Health to launch Amazfit Band 7 fitness wearable on Nov 8: Know more

Should you buy telecom stocks ahead of the 5G boom?

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Tide to sponsor business trip of 16 small players from India, UK in 2023-24

After a two-year hiatus, domestic air cargo business seeing an uptick

Vacancies for blue-collar jobs in India rose in FY23, but job seekers down

Hiring intent for non-white collar jobs up 10% YoY in Q1FY24: Report

IT services firm Persistent profit up 25.1%, annual revenue crosses $1 bn

Topics : i&b ministry Telecom department

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Out-of-pocket health spend share falls, govt expenditure rises: NHA

hospitals, healthcare, private health infrastructure, expenses
3 min read
Premium

Higher raw material costs to hit alcohol firms in fourth quarter

alcohol, liqour, drinks, Heineken, Kingfisher, UB, sober curious
3 min read
Premium

I&B ministry may begin independent review of C-band allocation plans

Spectrum sale faces delay
3 min read

Downside risks weigh on GDP growth forecast, says finance ministry

Finance Ministry
4 min read

FM directs CBDT to ensure time-bound disposal of tax payers' applications

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here

WhatsApp
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Nykaa, IndusInd Bank, Welspun

Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA
4 min read

Stock of this speciality chemical nearly doubled in less than 3 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Contaminated cough syrup made in India found in Western Pacific: WHO

cough syrup, medicine, cold
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon