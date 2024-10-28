Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Increase in ethanol production to prevent Indian sugar exports, says Wilmar

Increase in ethanol production to prevent Indian sugar exports, says Wilmar

"Sugar diversion to ethanol will lead India to a tight sugar S&D (supply and demand) this season," the trader said in a note

Sugar

Photo: Unsplash.com

Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The increase in ethanol production in India due to higher blending rates will reduce local sugar availability and prevent the country from exporting sugar in the 2024/25 season, Singapore-based commodities trader Wilmar said.

India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil, but the country has been absent from export markets to guarantee local supplies as larger shares of its sucrose output are diverted to produce ethanol instead of sugar.

Wilmar projected on Monday that a total of 5 million metric tons of sucrose will be diverted to ethanol production in the 2024/25 season as India targets higher blending rates of ethanol into gasoline to reduce its oil imports.

 

As a result, the Asian trader estimates net sugar production to reach only 27.5 million tons in India, for a total country consumption of 29.5 million tons. The difference will come from stocks, which Wilmar projected to fall 2 million tons to 3.3 million tons at the end of the season.

"Sugar diversion to ethanol will lead India to a tight sugar S&D (supply and demand) this season," the trader said in a note.

"In this context, it seems unrealistic to see India exporting sugar in 2024/25, rather there is a real risk of tightness by the end of the season in India (end October 2025), with lower stocks."

Brazil is expected to have a long between-crops period due to the drought this year that will delay crop development for 2025. Without Indian exports, other smaller producers will have to meet export demand in the first quarter of 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Research on 15% ethanol blending in diesel in advanced stages: Gadkari

Sugar

Govt approaches NITI for 25% ethanol blending road map, may hike sugar MSP

sugar

Centre to extend sugar export ban to boost local supplies, ethanol output

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

sugarcane farmers

Govt allows sugar mills to use cane juice for ethanol production from Nov

Topics : ethanol Sugar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon