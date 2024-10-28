Business Standard
Karnataka eyes Rs 1,500 cr investments in state with new tourism policy

Karnataka plans to attract 20 lakh foreign tourists a year to be among the top five states in this category, and with respect to domestic footfalls it wants to be among the top three states

State government's intention is to see an increase in influx of both foreign and domestic visitors. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The Karnataka cabinet on Monday cleared the new tourism policy for the state, with the government eyeing investments to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in the sector.

Karnataka plans to attract 20 lakh foreign tourists a year to be among the top five states in this category, and with respect to domestic footfalls it wants to be among the top three states with a target of 48 crore local tourists, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet after detailed discussion has given its nod to announce the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29 and to release subsidies, grants under the policy," Patil said. He further said the new tourism policy wants to promote tourism in the state under themes -- adventure, agriculture, caravan, coastal, beach, cuisine, cultural, traditional, environment, education, film, golf, sports, tribal, wedding destination, health tourism among others.

 

"... apartment, hotel, service apartments, aquarium, beach shacks, amusement parks among 46 tourism projects have also been identified and special impetus will be given for tourism promotion among all these sectors," he said.

Patil said the state government's intention is to see an increase in influx of both foreign and domestic visitors.

"To be among the top five states which are destinations for foreign visitors, we must reach 20 lakh foreign visitors a year, our target is to reach a minimum 20 lakh... it is now about 12-14 lakh," he noted.

"To become one among the top three destinations among the states for domestic footfall, the footfall in our existing tourism points should be about 48 crore a year, but we are now about 30-32 crore. We would make efforts in the next five years to reach 48 crore," he added.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

