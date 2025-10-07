India missing AI opportunity at scale: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

India is not leveraging the opportunity of artificial intelligence (AI) at scale and should not give up its AI sovereignty to other nations, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

Sharma added that he is working on AI-specific products and plans to rebrand these offerings, as the Paytm brand is currently associated primarily with financial technology and payments.

He said that for the first time in years, India had access to “risk capital” as more tech entrepreneurs began betting on AI-driven opportunities.

“Now is the time for each of us, especially tech entrepreneurs, to take the bet that we will not