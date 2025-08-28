Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India aspires to join world's top 5 semiconductor nations, faces long road

India aspires to join world's top 5 semiconductor nations, faces long road

Four countries that are key players in the semiconductor ecosystem - Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia - will be present in full force with their pavilions

semiconductor
premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On September 2, over 500 companies and 15,000 delegates from 33 countries will descend on New Delhi to showcase their semiconductor prowess at Semicon India — one of the country’s largest business-to-business, or B2B, gatherings.
 
Among them will be top executives of global semiconductor majors such as Applied Materials, Infineon, SK Hynix, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), IBM, Rapidus, ASML, Micron, Tokyo Electronics, and Lam Research. 
Four countries that are key players in the semiconductor ecosystem — Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia — will be present in full force with their pavilions. Also present will be 10 Indian state
Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon