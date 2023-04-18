close

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Hospitals to recover from sluggish Q3; diagnostics growth rate at pre-Covid levels

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Analysts view the revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth for the pharmaceutical (pharma) sector to be in the 14-21 per cent range for the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23). Sequentially, revenue growth is flat and they expect a marginal decline in Ebitda due to price control and field-force addition.
Domestic market growth is strong for the quarter at 11 per cent. Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are likely to be the headliners, say analysts at Nuvama Research.
In a relief to the sector, pharma companies have been allowed to take a maximum price hike of 12.12 per cent in 2023-24 for the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) portfolio, observes Kotak Institutional Securities.
First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Business Standard
