India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

In a relief to the sector, pharma companies have been allowed to take a maximum price hike of 12.12 per cent in 2023-24 for the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) portfolio, observes Kotak Institutional Securities.

Domestic market growth is strong for the quarter at 11 per cent. Alkem Laboratories, Cipla, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are likely to be the headliners, say analysts at Nuvama Research.