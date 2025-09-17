Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscom

ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscom

Kishor Patil of Nasscom's ER&D Council said India's engineering R&D sector could grow from $56 bn to $100 bn in five years, led by auto, aerospace, semiconductors and GenAI adoption

Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom’s ER&D Council
Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom's ER&D Council

Avik Das Bengaluru
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

India’s engineering research & development (ER&D) sector could be worth about $100 billion by the end of this decade, up from $56 billion in the last financial year (FY25), said Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom’s ER&D Council. 
The sector has been one of the fastest growing in India’s technology industry, with a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise. It includes automotive, semiconductors, industrials, energy and utilities, telecom, health care, life sciences, and consumer electronics. 
The largest industry — information technology (IT) — by comparison, has been growing at about 4 per cent due to a weak macroeconomic environment, which has
