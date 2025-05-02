Time spent on gaming grows 30%, 18-30 ages dominate India's market

Indians spent 13 hours per week playing games in 2024, a 30 per cent increase from the 10 hours spent weekly in previous years, according to a report.

A preference for games comes on the back of motivations such as relaxation, socialisation, and self-expression, data from gaming venture capital (VC) firm Lumikai shows.

Demographics between the ages of 18 and 30 dominate gaming in India, making up 43 per cent of the survey’s respondents. About three out of ten gamers belong to the 30–45 and 45+ age groups, respectively.

"India has become a country where people started to play online