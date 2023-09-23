India likely to delay import licensing of laptops, tablets, PCs by a year

India is likely to delay a plan to require licenses for imported laptops, tablets and personal computers by a year, two government officials said, in a breather to companies such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.

The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug. 3, aims to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China.

After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.

Now, instead, the electronics ministry has proposed a simpler import registration process to begin in November, said the officials, who have direct knowledge of the discussions. The ministry conveyed the proposal to industry officials in a meeting on Friday, they said.

