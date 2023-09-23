close
India likely to delay import licensing of laptops, tablets, PCs by a year

After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington

personal computers

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
India is likely to delay a plan to require licenses for imported laptops, tablets and personal computers by a year, two government officials said, in a breather to companies such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.
The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug. 3, aims to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China.
After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.
Now, instead, the electronics ministry has proposed a simpler import registration process to begin in November, said the officials, who have direct knowledge of the discussions. The ministry conveyed the proposal to industry officials in a meeting on Friday, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Laptops Tablets personal computer market IT hardware GST India imports

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

