close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Healthcare will improve with help of urban local bodies: Sudhansh Pant

The state of healthcare services will improve substantially with the participation of urban local bodies in delivering them, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Friday

Health, healthcare

Photo: unsplash.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state of healthcare services will improve substantially with the participation of urban local bodies in delivering them, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Friday.
Pant made the remark at a national urban health conclave on "developing a joint roadmap for strengthening health systems resilience" here. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi was also present.
Addressing the gathering, the health secretary highlighted the pressing need for strengthening the primary and secondary healthcare network in urban areas.
Citing the significant impact of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Maharashtra and Gujarat in delivering high-quality healthcare services, he said, "The state of healthcare services will improve substantially with the involvement and participation of ULBs in delivering them and at the same time it will make the healthcare services more affordable and accessible to urban dwellers."

Commending the convergence of efforts between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Pant said that by working together, they can create a synergy which will lead to more sustainable, healthy and safe urban environment for urban population.
He appealed to states and Union territories to strive to close the gaps for better healthcare delivery. He encouraged deliberation and sharing of best practices for building stronger collaborations to strengthen the urban healthcare ecosystem.
Joshi said healthcare services in the urban sphere must be sustainably strengthened to address varying needs of people.

Also Read

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

Govt spending to drive India's growth in this fiscal, economists say: Poll

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

80% of organisations intend to raise cloud spending next year: Infosys

No incentives for industrial units that do not have 80% locals: Himachal

64% of tech firms find poor skills as biggest recruitment challenge: Study

Infra push to drive cement demand up 10-12% this fiscal: Crisil Ratings

Indian IT cos don't see any immediate challenges due to India-Canada tussle

43% of India's exports to EU to be hit by green regulations: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : healthcare technologies healthcare spending healthcare IT sector rural local bodies

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon