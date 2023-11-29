Sensex (1.04%)
66859.86 + 685.66
Nifty (0.99%)
20085.80 + 196.10
Nifty Midcap (0.85%)
42638.50 + 360.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6464.95 + 44.85
Nifty Bank (1.34%)
44468.80 + 587.85
Heatmap

India's April-Oct steel imports from China at four-year high

China, the world's top steel producer, exported mostly cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by hot-rolled coil products, plates, and pipes, among others

Steel Product

Steel Product

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's finished steel imports from China touched a four-year high in the first seven months of the fiscal year that began in April, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
China was the top exporter of finished steel to India during April-October, shipping in 1.1 million metric tons of the alloy, up 47.3% on the year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
China, the world's top steel producer, exported mostly cold-rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by hot-rolled coil products, plates, and pipes, among others.
The Indian steel industry has sought government intervention through safeguards against Chinese imports.
During April-October, India imported a total of 3.5 million metric tons of finished steel, up 10.1% from a year earlier. Overall imports were also at a four-year high, data showed.
Earlier this month, India's federal steel secretary flagged rising imports as a concern.
South Korea was the second-biggest exporter of finished steel to India during April-October, shipping 1.1 million metric tons.
However, India remained a net exporter of finished steel during April-October, with 3.5 million metric tons sold to buyers such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, Nepal and the UAE, government data showed.
Hot-rolled coils and strips were the most exported products, according to the data.
India's crude steel output stood at 82.2 million tons in the April-October period, up 15% from last year. India is the world's second-biggest crude steel producer.
Domestic consumption of finished steel was 75.8 million tons, up 15% on the year.
 
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Also Read

India's April-May finished steel imports from China at six-year high

India loosening its planned restrictions on laptop, tablet imports

India's April-July finished steel imports from China at five-year high

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

IT hiring slowdown to continue for 2-3 quarters, global slowdown to blame

65% of MSME firms found manufacturing substandard drugs since Dec: Report

Karnataka approves 62 industrial investment projects worth Rs 3,607 cr

With retail demand and investor interest up, India set to get bigger malls

Karnataka to unveil revised biotech policy: CM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Steel imports iron and steel industry China Steel growth trade deficit

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon