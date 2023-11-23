Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

Crude imports in October rose 5.9% month-on-month to 18.53 million metric tons, rebounding from a one-year low in September

Oil imports, Crude oil

Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's crude oil imports rose in October, after falling in the previous four months, as the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer shipped in more fuel to meet winter demand, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed on Thursday.
Crude imports in October rose 5.9% month-on-month to 18.53 million metric tons, rebounding from a one-year low in September.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India's fuel consumption also rose to a four-month high in October, as increased industrial activity boosted sales during the festive season and the onset of winter, government data showed earlier in the month.
"With demand picking seasonally up as we approach the end of the year, there was a higher need to import more crude to cover higher demand for refined products," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
The year-on-year rise in imports is due to the rise in domestic demand, supported by solid economic growth, Staunovo added.
Data from the PPAC website also showed product imports rising 13.4% to 4.41 million tons from October last year and product exports 12.6% higher over the same period to 4.47 million tons.
On a monthly basis, product imports rose 7.6% in October, while exports fell 7%.
OPEC's share in India's oil imports in October hit a 10-month high as refiners bought more crude from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after discounts narrowed for Russian oil that month, trade data showed.
Indian refiners have slowed Russian oil imports in recent months from the nearly 2 million barrels per peak seen earlier this year as discounts have narrowed.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games October 6 schedule: Cricket - IND vs BAN; IND vs PAK in Kabaddi

Asian Games October 7 schedule: Cricket- IND vs AFG; Kabaddi team finals

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

FinMin to meet govt bank chiefs to review cyber security framework

Govt curtails palm oil imports over rising prices, negative margins

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Indian stock market set to hit new highs in 2024 as economy hums: Poll

Consumers feel relief as wheat product prices soften during festival month

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude oil consumption India oil imports Crude Oil Price

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon