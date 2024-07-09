India's clean air target at risk as gas plan caught in regulatory minefield

If India is serious about more than doubling the share of natural gas in the country’s energy mix by 2030, justifying the billions of dollars of investments being made by the state in a national gas grid, and charting a path towards less polluting fuels, then it needs to review recent actions that threaten to shackle the gas industry and impact energy security.



New Delhi’s ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising its energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building its nascent natural gas segment — rarely has any large nation directly made