Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's consumption story gets a facelift as rural demand shows promise

FMCG companies have also witnessed a pick-up in rural areas.

FMCG rural
Premium

Akshara SrivastavaSohini DasSharleen Dsouza New Delhi/ Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
Consumer goods firms and auto companies are witnessing an upturn in rural demand, which had been lagging for most of FY24. Expectations of a bumper rabi crop harvest have helped turn the tide.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged last week, noting that as rural demand catches up, consumption is expected to support economic growth in 2024-25. “Rural demand, which was lagging urban demand earlier, picked up since Q2 2023-24. This is also suggested by the performance of indicators, such as two-wheeler sales (30.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth during January-February), MGNREGA demand (9.8

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

India's critical and strategic mineral auctions face three-month delay

US electronics trade: India lags global peers in plugging China gap

Skill development crucial in setting up efficient logistics: DPIIT

Indian pharmaceutical market registers a growth of 9.5% in March 2024

SC bats for SOP for easy access of airports to persons with disability

Topics : Auto makers Rural economy automobile manufacturer monetary policy committee RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon