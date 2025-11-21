India's metabolic crisis deepens as young adults face diabetes surge

India’s diabetes crisis is accelerating, with new data revealing a steep surge in early-onset cases and widespread metabolic disorders. Fresh evidence from healthtech platforms, diagnostic chains, and clinicians shows nearly half of Indians tested now exhibit abnormal blood sugar levels, signalling a rapidly deteriorating public health emergency and rising dependence on lifelong medication.

Diabetes is increasingly becoming a major global health concern, with an estimated 589 million adults currently living with the condition, and the number is expected to rise to 853 million by 2050. India, home to about 101 million people with diabetes, has the second-largest affected population worldwide.