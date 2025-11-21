Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's metabolic crisis deepens as young adults face diabetes surge

India's metabolic crisis deepens as young adults face diabetes surge

Diabetes is increasingly becoming a major global health concern, with an estimated 589 million adults currently living with the condition and the number expected to rise to 853 million by 2050

Diabetes
premium

Experts say the surge in young adults reflects a combination of high-stress urban lifestyles, processed diets, inactivity and expanding access to preventive diagnostics.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s diabetes crisis is accelerating, with new data revealing a steep surge in early-onset cases and widespread metabolic disorders. Fresh evidence from healthtech platforms, diagnostic chains, and clinicians shows nearly half of Indians tested now exhibit abnormal blood sugar levels, signalling a rapidly deteriorating public health emergency and rising dependence on lifelong medication.
 
Diabetes is increasingly becoming a major global health concern, with an estimated 589 million adults currently living with the condition, and the number is expected to rise to 853 million by 2050. India, home to about 101 million people with diabetes, has the second-largest affected population worldwide.
Topics : Diabetes Industry News health Health crisis Health with BS
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon