Home / Industry / News / India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

Industry executives said 100-150 tour operators and agents from across India have been identified to visit the state over the next few weeks

Tourism was hardest hit after the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. (Photo: Sarthak Choudhury)

Gulveen Aulakh Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

India’s travel and hospitality industry is stepping in to help revive tourism in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) — the lifeline of the country’s northernmost state — after its peak season collapsed following terrorist attacks on tourists that triggered mass cancellations.
  The Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), and prominent members of the Hotel Association of India (HAI) will visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam in the coming weeks to reinforce the message that the region is safe for tourists.
  “We’ve spoken to tourist transport
