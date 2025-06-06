Friday, June 06, 2025 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chad announces suspension of US visas in response to Trump's travel ban

Chad announces suspension of US visas in response to Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump on Wednesday resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term when he announced the visa ban on 12 countries

immigration, visa, travel

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Thursday announced that his country will suspend the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens. Photo: Shutterstock

AP N'Djamena (Chad)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Thursday announced that his country will suspend the issuance of visas to U.S. citizens in response to the Trump administration's decision to ban Chadians from visiting the US.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term when he announced the visa ban on 12 countries including Chad, accusing them of having deficient screening and vetting, and historically refusing to take back their own citizens who overstay in the United States.

The new ban targets Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. 

 

There will also be heightened restrictions on visitors from seven others in the new travel policy which takes effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

In a Facebook post, Chad's president said he is directing his government to suspend visas to U.S. citizens in accordance with the principles of reciprocity.

Also Read

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard sues to block Trump's ban on international students entering US

inflation

US trimming collection of consumer price data, raising reliability fears

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump seeks investigation into Biden's use of autopen to sign pardons

WTO, World Trade Organisation

India challenges 25% US auto tariffs at WTO, seeks safeguard consultations

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin revokes guidance mandating emergency abortions at hospitals

Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has his dignity and pride, Deby said, referring to the $400 million luxury plane offered to his administration as a gift by the ruling family of Qatar.

Republic of Congo calls ban a mistake: The new travel policy has triggered varied reactions from Africa, whose countries make up seven of the 12 countries affected by Trump's outright visa ban with some exemptions.

In the Republic of Congo, government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla said he believes the country was among those affected because of a misunderstanding over an armed attack in the U.S. with the perpetrators mistaken to be from the Republic of Congo.

Obviously, Congo is not a terrorist country, is not home to any terrorist, is not known to have a terrorist vocation. So we think that this is a misunderstanding and I believe that in the coming hours, the competent diplomatic services of the government will contact the American authorities here, he said in the capital of Brazzaville.

In Sierra Leone, among countries with heightened travel restrictions, Information Minister Chernor Bah said the country is committed to addressing the concerns that prompted the ban.

We will work with U.S. authorities to ensure progress, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

'Time to drop the bomb': Elon Musk claims Trump named in Epstein Files

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says he may let Russia, Ukraine 'fight for a little while'

Tesla, Tesla logo

Tesla shares fall as growing Trump-Musk spat rattles investors

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Not sure if good relationship with Elon Musk will continue: Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Without me, Trump would've lost: Musk blasts US Prez for 'ingratitude'

Topics : Trump administration US Visas US visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon