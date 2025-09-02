Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

India’s semiconductor industry has witnessed strong growth but continues to face key challenges, including infrastructure gaps, a shortage of skilled talent and supply chain vulnerabilities, according to industry representatives speaking on Tuesday at Semicon India 2025.

Srinivas Satya, president of component business and supply chain at Tata Electronics, said that while some signs of progress are visible, the country’s semiconductor supply chain remains nascent. “There are still plenty of challenges in infrastructure. The construction and design of these facilities is a very specialised skill. Here, we have gaps in the Indian context in terms of cost-effective semiconductor fab design and