Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

Infra, talent gaps remain key hurdles in India's semiconductor supply chain

Industry leaders at Semicon India 2025 said India's semiconductor sector faces hurdles including infra gaps, shortage of fab-specific talent and supply chain vulnerabilities

Chips, semiconductor
premium

India’s semiconductor push faces hurdles in infrastructure, talent and supply chain even as government and industry work to build a resilient ecosystem. | Image: Bloomberg

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s semiconductor industry has witnessed strong growth but continues to face key challenges, including infrastructure gaps, a shortage of skilled talent and supply chain vulnerabilities, according to industry representatives speaking on Tuesday at Semicon India 2025. 
Srinivas Satya, president of component business and supply chain at Tata Electronics, said that while some signs of progress are visible, the country’s semiconductor supply chain remains nascent. “There are still plenty of challenges in infrastructure. The construction and design of these facilities is a very specialised skill. Here, we have gaps in the Indian context in terms of cost-effective semiconductor fab design and
Topics : semiconductor Supply chain GIFT City infrastructure
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon