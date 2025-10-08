India should build its own AI models, says chief of India's AI mission

India should develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) models and its own solutions, chief of India’s AI mission said Wednesday while cautioning against becoming a fodder for the global AI biggies.

Abhishek Singh, additional secretary and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, said the rush of global AI firms to India not only underscores the country’s scale but also highlights the need for the country to build its own models.

“India is seen as a country with a large number of AI users. What happens is when you end up being only a user, you end up contributing your datasets and