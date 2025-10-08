Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India should build its own AI models, says chief of India's AI mission

India should build its own AI models, says chief of India's AI mission

India is emerging as one of the most sought after markets for all these AI tech giants thanks to its over 1 billion internet user base-- the only other largest market after China

abhishek singh
premium

Abhishek Singh, additional secretary and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, said the rush of global AI firms to India not only underscores the country’s scale but also highlights the need for the country to build its own models. | File Image

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India should develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) models and its own solutions, chief of India’s AI mission said Wednesday while cautioning against becoming a fodder for the global AI biggies.
 
Abhishek Singh, additional secretary and CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, said the rush of global AI firms to India not only underscores the country’s scale but also highlights the need for the country to build its own models.
 
“India is seen as a country with a large number of AI users. What happens is when you end up being only a user, you end up contributing your datasets and
Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology AI Models
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon