India to produce 200-tonne neodymium by FY27, says Indian Rare Earths

India to produce 200-tonne neodymium by FY27, says Indian Rare Earths

IREL, which comes under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), currently handles mining and initial processing of these rare earth elements (REEs)

IREL has an extraction plant of rare earths in Odisha and a refining unit in Kerala.

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

The crisis of rare earth globally has fast-tracked India’s ambitions in the sector, and the country is expected to clock a ninefold rise in production to 500 tonnes of neodymium by the end of the financial year 2027, and may close the current fiscal at around 200 tonnes by the end of this fiscal, said a top official from the state-owned entity, Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL).
 
Neodymium is considered the backbone of the rare-earth magnet industry, and India produced around 40 tonnes of this last year when the rare-earth crisis was at its peak.
 
IREL, which comes under the
