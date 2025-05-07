Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India-UK FTA: Double contribution convention pact to help Indian IT firms

India-UK FTA: Double contribution convention pact to help Indian IT firms

IT industry body Nasscom said securing the DCC within the India-UK FTA is a crucial step and a big win for the Indian IT industry

Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and executive chairman, Everest Group, said this agreement would “modestly reduce friction” in the services trade

BS Reporters Bengaluru/ New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

India and the UK’s decision to avoid double contribution to social security funds by Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK is expected to have a positive impact on Indian companies operating there, especially IT service providers.
 
Announcement of the Double Contribution Convention Agreement was made along with the free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.
 
IT industry body Nasscom said securing the DCC within the India-UK FTA is a crucial step and a big win for the Indian IT industry.
 
“It will significantly boost opportunities, making the UK a more competitive and attractive destination for investments. This has
Topics : IT Industry FTA Nasscom

