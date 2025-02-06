Indian content trended on Prime Video's global Top 10: Gaurav Gandhi

What are the areas of focus for Amazon Prime Video?

We had a fantastic 2024. We added more than 1,400 Indian and international titles to the service. Indian content

Despite the gloom-and-doom prognosis, the Rs 35,200 crore (advertising plus pay revenue) Indian video streaming market had a strong 2024. Subscriptions rose to 125 million, up by 15 million, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA). The two anchor services in most markets worldwide, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, saw revenue and subscriber numbers increase in India. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to their India heads about the state of the business. Edited excerpts: