Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.05%)
65810.86 -35.64
Nifty (-0.13%)
19570.85 -26.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
5336.75 + 18.25
Nifty Midcap (0.23%)
37912.50 + 88.35
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44964.45 + 126.95
Heatmap

Indian debt collection startup raises $50 million from Accel, Westbridge

Lenders are looking for efficient ways to communicate with borrowers and collect payments, a task that becomes more onerous in countries such as India that are experiencing rising credit growth

Fundraising

Fundraising (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Alex Gabriel Simon

Credgenics, an online service that helps banks collect on debt, raised $50 million in a funding round led by existing backers Accel and Westbridge Capital that tripled its valuation to $340 million.
 
The Indian startup will use the capital to expand to Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam and Indonesia that share characteristics such as penetration with India’s credit market, Chief Executive Officer Rishabh Goel told Bloomberg News. That valuation is up more than three-fold from its last financing in 2021.

Credgenics helps banks and financial institutions maintain customer data, set automatic reminders and contact borrowers through the phone. It also processes online payments and has systems to manage legal procedures in case of defaults. It handles mostly retail loans along with debt from smaller enterprises.

Lenders are looking for efficient ways to communicate with borrowers and collect payments, a task that becomes more onerous in countries such as India that are experiencing rising credit growth. Personal loans in India grew 21% in June against last year.

“We can’t expect call center operators to be able to keep track and collect all these new loans being created,” said Anand Agrawal, Credgenics’s chief product and technology officer. “We are using AI to predict where the chances of delinquencies are higher, and where intervention would be helpful.”

Also Read

Implosion of India's tech startups reveals fundamental flaws in the system

AWS, Accel announce ML Elevate 2023 to support generative AI startups

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

'Simple' licensing norms in the works; MoS IT meets PC, laptop makers

Trai issues consultation paper on regulatory framework for broadcast sector

Coal India Q1FY24 results: Net profit falls 10% to Rs 7,941.40 crore

Centre planning more filming incentives for global production: IB secretary

India seen as bright spot as China's gloom weighs on steel demand


The company is also testing use cases for products that would help in collection of insurance premiums, and would later explore utility bill payments as well, he added.
Topics : equity fundraising Fundraising Indian startup factory Indian startups

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence MotionStock to Watch TodayAmazon Great Freedom Festival SaleWI vs IND T20 Playing 11Coal India Q1 ResultsGold Silver PriceAdani Ports Q1 ResultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's officeASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals todayIndia's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon