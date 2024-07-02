Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian fast fashion industry poised to reach over $50 bn by FY31: Redseer

In FY24 alone, the fast fashion sector saw a remarkable growth rate of 30-40%

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

Representative Picture

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian fast fashion industry is projected to burgeon into a massive $50 billion market by FY31, indicating a promising future, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Fast fashion has democratised the fashion industry. For Millennials and Gen Z (the driving force for this industry), fast fashion has provided affordability combined with constant access to trendy styles, making it a game-changing experience.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In FY24, the fast fashion sector surged ahead with a 30-40 per cent growth rate. In contrast, the broader fashion sector in India saw a modest 6 per cent year-on-year growth. This performance underscores the robust demand and increasing consumer inclination towards affordable and trendy clothing options.

"Despite a year of sluggish consumption, fast fashion stood out as one of the few thriving sectors in India’s retail market,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “Brands excel by timely identifying trends, rapidly prototyping and producing, nimble supply chain, offering attractive pricing, and driving virality via effective engagement of consumers.”

He added, “As the fast fashion sector continues to evolve, staying ahead of trends remains paramount. The time to build a fast fashion brand in India is now.”

The Redseer report said that fast fashion brands, renowned for their agility, can introduce over 50 collections annually, eclipsing the traditional fashion model of 2-3 collections per year. Currently valued at $10 billion, India's fast fashion market, while substantial, remains comparably smaller than global giants like Shein, which is over 3x larger.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI proposes to change regulations on export, import transactions

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

India discusses critical mineral blocks with Africa, S America: Official

Power grid

India's power demand may cross 400 GW mark by 2031-32: Power Secretary

alcohol, wine, liquor

Punjab limits retailers to 1,000 cases of IMFL monthly, manufacturers panic

hiring

White-collar hiring remains muted in June; AI, FMCG show strong growth


Fast fashion brands can be classified into three segments based on price point. These include ultra-value, mid-value, and premium. Each segment requires distinct business model strengths.

The mid-value brands segment is expected to see the maximum proliferation of brands, leveraging low entry barriers and experimental consumer behaviour to drive growth. Further, brands with unique and value-adding positioning are expected to appeal strongly to customers.

In men’s fast fashion, popular styles include oversized t-shirts, graphic tees, and cargo pants, with upcoming focuses on co-ords and summer and all-season jackets. Popular items for women encompass dresses, wide-legged trousers, and co-ords, with upcoming trends in occasional wear and shapewear.

Also Read

food delivery, online delivery

6.5 mn online food delivery orders on New Year's Eve 2023: RedSeer

food delivery, online delivery

Food delivery platforms see 18% jump in orders on New Year's Eve: Redseer

ZestMoney founders Lizzie Chapman and Ashish Anantharaman are launching a new startup called ‘SwiffyLabs’

Backed by Jio Platforms, ZestMoney founders launch new venture SwiffyLabs

Toys, children's toys

International toy fair to begin on July 6 with over 100 foreign buyers

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Is India's economic growth really weak and could a repo rate cut boost it?

Topics : RedSeer fast fashion fashion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon