Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Punjab limits retailers to 1,000 cases of IMFL monthly, manufacturers panic

Punjab's Indian Made Foreign Liquor market typically moves around one million cases, retailers can now only purchase 1,000 cases per month

alcohol, wine, liquor

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent circular in Punjab has limited retailers to purchasing only 1,000 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) per month, according to a report by Mint. The move, which applies to the entire state, has sparked concerns among spirit manufacturers, particularly those whose businesses are driven by whisky sales.

Details of the IMFL quota

The circular, issued in Ludhiana district, reportedly mandates that retailers or retail groups can buy no more than 1,000 cases of IMFL spirits per month. For additional stock, retailers must apply for a permit and submit utilisation report for the initial 1,000 cases.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Industry estimates suggest that Punjab’s IMFL market, which typically moves around one million cases (each containing 9 litres) per month, could shrink to just a quarter of its size under the new rule. This is a significant shift from the previous financial year when Punjab’s excise policy allowed for unlimited stock purchases by distributors and retailers.

Punjab has approximately 230 retail groups operating around 6,500 stores. The state recently set ambitious targets for FY25, aiming to generate Rs 10,000 crore in excise revenue from liquor sales — a 13 per cent increase from the previous year’s Rs 8,850 crore.

Vendors urge state to put a cap on IMFL

In December 2023, The Times of India reported that many Punjab liquor traders were urging the state government to make changes to the excise policy due to heavy losses caused by the open quota on IMFL. Traders had argued that the open quota had led to an oversupply in the market, leading to price wars. The report noted that traders had urged the state to fix a quota and provide additional quota at a ‘reasonable excise duty’.

More From This Section

hiring

White-collar hiring remains muted in June; AI, FMCG show strong growth

tax taxation

Govt raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 6,000 per metric tonne

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

After historic high, UPI transactions see marginal dip in June to 13.89 bn

PremiumMobile data usage, data use, mobile net surfing, mobile tariff hike

Data stickiness likely to see users absorb mobile tariff hike: Analysts

Coking Coal

Adequate coal stock available, can meet 18.5 days' thermal power need: Govt


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the state had set a target to generate excise revenue of Rs 9,754 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Challenges with IMFL quota

The spirit industry is now concerned that this strict quota may lead to a rise in black marketing of alcohol. Additionally, as per protocol, new labels must be approved each year for brands. This means that brands now need to go through the process of procuring new licences for liquor that may be difficult to sell.

According to Mint, retail groups are now focusing on bulk purchasing popular brands from bigger companies, unable to afford the risk of stocking less frequently sold products. Even larger players, who might have benefited from the quota, are struggling to move their less popular brands.
 
As the industry grapples with these new regulations, the long-term impacts of this policy change remain to be seen.

 

Also Read

Hooch tragedy, Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy

Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: 111 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals

liquor beer

Gurugram liquor shop on Golf Course road auctioned for whopping Rs 50 crore

Liquor

Haryana's new excise policy spurs 20% hike in liquor prices in Gurugram

Sebi

Allied Blenders Ltd gets Sebi's approval to float Rs 1,500-crore IPO

liquor beer

MCC, and restrictions force drinkers to opt for local liquor brands

Topics : liquor industry Liquor vends Liquor firms Punjab Punjab Government AAP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon