Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India discusses critical mineral blocks with Africa, S America: Official

In January, KABIL signed a $24 million lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is in talks with countries in Africa and Latin America to get critical mineral blocks on a government-to-government basis, Veena Kumari Dermal, joint secretary of the Ministry of Mines, said at an industry event on Tuesday.
The official said that India is also in discussions with Australia for critical minerals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The South Asian country may have to fast-track clearance for domestic critical minerals blocks, she added.
"We are having lots of discussions with many other resource-rich countries both in Africa as well as in Latin America for getting a block on a G2G basis or on a priority basis", the joint secretary said.
Indian state-owned firm Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) is in the process of setting up in Argentina to start exploration, the joint secretary said.
In January, KABIL signed a $24 million lithium exploration pact for five blocks in Argentina.
VL Kantha Rao, India's secretary of mines, said at industry event in March that India was exploring opportunities in Africa for minerals such as copper, cobalt, and other critical resources, while also pursuing lithium blocks in Australia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder

Ola Electric working on building solid-state batteries: Bhavish Aggarwal

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

Argentina about to unleash four new projects to churn out lithium

South Korea fire, fire, building fire

S Korean authorities order battery maker to halt ops over deadly fire

Chinese EV makers

Copying China's EV model wrong, cautions Bharat Forge's Amit Kalyani

South Korea fire, fire, building fire

S.Korean battery maker apologises for deadly fire, says complied with rules

Topics : Lithium battery lithium ion mineral import mineral sector african minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon