Indian GCCs turn digital twins of their HQs, lead in emerging tech like AI

For the US-based enterprise software company Planview, its India centre is not just a digital twin but a digital next generation

artificial intelligence
GCCs are leading the way in emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML), blockchain, augmented reality, and virtual reality. (Representative image)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Global capability centres (GCCs) in India have evolved significantly from being referred to as captives in the early 1990s to global in-house centres, and now to capability centres. Most recently, Indian GCCs are becoming like the ‘digital twins’ of their headquarters or parent organisations and are leading the way in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Similar to how a digital twin virtually represents a replica of a physical object, Indian GCCs today are mirroring their parent organisations in the kind of work they do. “Whatever is being done there can be done here too. Distance has already vanished in
First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon