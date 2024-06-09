Indian GCCs turn digital twins of their HQs, lead in emerging tech like AI

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India have evolved significantly from being referred to as captives in the early 1990s to global in-house centres, and now to capability centres. Most recently, Indian GCCs are becoming like the ‘digital twins’ of their headquarters or parent organisations and are leading the way in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Similar to how a digital twin virtually represents a replica of a physical object, Indian GCCs today are mirroring their parent organisations in the kind of work they do. “Whatever is being done there can be done here too. Distance has already vanished in