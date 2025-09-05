Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Pharma market grows 8.7% in August; cardiac and anti-diabetic segments lead

Pharma market grows 8.7% in August; cardiac and anti-diabetic segments lead

The Indian Pharma Market grew 8.7% in August 2025, with the cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-neoplastic segments driving growth. Sun Pharma maintained its leadership position

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

The Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) witnessed healthy growth in August 2025, with the total market value rising 8.7 per cent to ₹20,984 crore, and volumes increasing modestly by 1.2 per cent, according to Pharmarack data.
 
The growth was largely driven by key therapy areas including cardiac, anti-diabetic, and anti-neoplastic medicines. The cardiac segment led the surge with a 13.2 per cent increase in value, followed by anti-diabetic products, which grew 9.4 per cent, and anti-neoplastics, posting a robust 19.7 per cent growth for the month.
 
Among corporates, Sun Pharma retained its leadership position with an 8.3 per cent market share and a 13.7 per cent growth in value. Abbott followed with a 5.9 per cent market share and 8.4 per cent growth, while Mankind also captured 5.9 per cent of the market, registering a 9.6 per cent increase.
   
Other top performers included Cipla, Alkem, Intas, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, each showing healthy single-digit to double-digit growth.
 
Top brands that drove market performance included Augmentin (GSK), Glycomet GP (USV), Pan (Alkem), and Liv.52 (Himalaya), with Liv.52 registering a 13.9 per cent growth.
 
Several brands in the respiratory and anti-neoplastic segments also recorded strong monthly gains, reflecting rising demand for chronic therapies and lifestyle-related medicines.
 
The IPM is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming months, supported by chronic therapy demand, seasonal vaccination campaigns, and ongoing launches of specialty medicines.

Topics : Diabetes Indian pharma Pharma sector

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

