IFCI looks to sell ₹869 crore of bad loans of ACCIL via Swiss auction

IFCI looks to sell ₹869 crore of bad loans of ACCIL via Swiss auction

IFCI invites counter-bids for Rs 869 crore of bad loans from ACCIL after receiving an anchor bid of Rs 50 crore, translating into a recovery of just 5.75%

If IFCI does not receive any EoI by 9 September, it will conclude the Swiss challenge process and declare the anchor bid of ₹50 crore as the winning bid. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

State-owned IFCI has put on the block ₹869 crore of bad loans of Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd. (ACCIL) and invited counter-bids from interested entities, after receiving an anchor bid of ₹50 crore—translating into a recovery of just 5.75 per cent for the lender.
 
The lender will conduct a Swiss challenge auction on 26 September, and the counter-bids in the auction have to be on a 100 per cent cash basis. Expressions of interest (EoIs) by interested entities have to be submitted by 9 September.
 
Against its exposure, IFCI holds securities, including the exclusive mortgage of the 78-room ‘Park Plaza’ hotel property in Faridabad, Haryana, owned and mortgaged by ACCIL Hospitality; an escrow on the hotel’s cash flows; a corporate guarantee from ACCIL Hospitality; and personal guarantees from Vikas Aggarwal and Pradeep Aggarwal.
   
ACCIL was part of the Reserve Bank of India’s second list of 28 defaulters that banks were to refer to insolvency courts. The company runs a cold rolling mill complex for manufacturing cold rolled, galvanised, and colour-coated products for the automobile, white goods, and general engineering sectors.
 
ACCIL has been resolved under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In October 2020, JSW Steel completed the acquisition of ACCIL through JSW Steel Coated Products (JSWSCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. JSW Steel offered over ₹1,550 crore for the steel plant. ACCIL had an outstanding debt of ₹5,000 crore from various lenders.
 
If IFCI does not receive any EoI by 9 September, it will conclude the Swiss challenge process and declare the anchor bid of ₹50 crore as the winning bid.
 
However, in case there are challenger bids for the stressed loans, the anchor bidder will get the chance to match the challenger bid, in which case, the bid made by the anchor bidder will be preferred and accepted by IFCI.

Topics : IFCI JSW steel Bad loans

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

