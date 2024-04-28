Private investment push: 200 more Gati Shakti terminals on the cards

The additional Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals may need up to Rs 14,000 cr private funding

The Ministry of Railways is planning to offer another 200 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) to corporate houses and freight operators for their rail-based supply chains buoyed by the response received so far, a senior government official told Business Standard. According to estimates, the 200 terminals may require around Rs 12,000-14,000 crore private investment.

In her Union Budget speech of 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Centre’s plan to set up 100 GCTs in three years.



“The response to the first 100 GCTs has been impressive, and shows that there is appetite in the private sector – both freight