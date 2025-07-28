Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Industrial production growth in June fell to a ten-month low of 1.5%, due to weak mining and electricity output, following a revision in May's growth figure, as per National Statistics Office data

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Growth in industrial production fell to a ten-month low of 1.5 per cent in June from an upward-revised figure of 1.9 per cent in May due to the high base effect and a decline in the output of the mining and electricity sectors, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.
 
The index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that the output of the mining sector (-8.7 per cent) contracted for the third consecutive month, while the output in the electricity sector (-2.6 per cent) declined for the second month in a row. Output in the manufacturing sector, however, revived to 3.9 per cent from an upward-revised figure of 3.2 per cent in May.
   
In June 2024, the IIP had grown by 4.93 per cent.
 
For Q1 (April-June) FY26, the IIP stood at 2 per cent, compared to 5.4 per cent in the previous fiscal.
 
Earlier this month, government data also showed that output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries remained subdued in June, even as it accelerated to a three-month high of 1.7 per cent year-on-year, compared to a revised 1.2 per cent in May. 

According to the use-based classification, output in the primary goods (-3 per cent) segment contracted for the third month in a row, and output in the consumer non-durable (-0.4 per cent) segment remained in the contractionary zone for the fifth consecutive month. Output growth in the consumer durables segment accelerated (2.9 per cent) during the month.
 
Meanwhile, output in the infrastructure sector also accelerated to 7.2 per cent during the month, and output in the intermediate goods (5.5 per cent) also accelerated.
 
At the two-digit industrial classification level, the number of sectors with positive growth in June rose to 16 from 13 in May. These included sectors such as food products, tobacco, wearing apparel, wood products, rubber products, basic metals, and electrical equipment, among others.
 
Starting April 2025, IIP data will now be released on the 28th of every month, reducing the time lag from 42 days to 28 days from the reference month, and eliminating the need for the second revision of the IIP.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

