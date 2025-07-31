Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / IPV launches $110 mn angel fund in GIFT City to tap global startup capital

IPV launches $110 mn angel fund in GIFT City to tap global startup capital

IPV International, the new CAT I fund by Inflection Point Ventures, aims to invest $100,000-$1 mn in early-stage startups and has already backed Singapore's Cellivate

GIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Inflection Point Ventures announced the launch of a $110 million Category I Angel Fund under the IFSCA framework at GIFT City. | Representational

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) on Thursday announced the launch of a $110 million Category I Angel Fund—IPV International—under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) framework at GIFT City.
 
The fund will lead or participate in early-stage to pre-Series A funding rounds, with investment ticket sizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. The fund recorded its first close in April.

First investment in Singapore’s Cellivate Technologies

IPV International has already made its maiden investment in Singapore-based deeptech startup Cellivate Technologies. The company is developing an ethical and scalable alternative to fetal bovine serum using magnetic stimulation, targeting applications across biotech, pharma, and adjacent sectors.
   
“A presence in GIFT City enables us to scale beyond national borders, engage with global startup ecosystems, and remain aligned with the rapidly shifting dynamics of the venture capital and private equity markets,” said Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO of IPV.
 
Bansal added that the fund has attracted significant interest not just from Indians and NRIs but also from non-Indian investors looking to enter India’s booming startup ecosystem, with the GIFT City framework providing a favourable gateway.

Also Read

specialised investment fund, fund houses, MF distributors, Mutual fund

Who are India's top angel investors and what are they betting on now?

stock market, trading, stocks

Why angel investors in India may soon be rarer than Bengal tigers

SACH vs AUCH

South Africa champions vs Australia champions LIVE SCORE, WCL 2025: Short departs; 130 up for AUS

Imax

Imax lures more viewers as premium demand rises across metro cities

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Q1 net profit falls 11.7% to ₹3,185 crore on weak LME prices

Backed by 50 successful exits, IPV aims to scale globally

“With a proven track record including 50 successful exits from a portfolio of over 220 startups, IPV is now set to leverage this experience and scale its platform to reach both national and international investors through IPV International,” said Mitesh Shah, Co-founder of IPV.
 
In addition to IPV International, the firm has launched a $50 million Category II venture capital fund—Physis Capital—to back Pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage startups. The fund has so far invested in six startups, with several other deals in advanced stages.
 
“By leveraging the global access provided by the GIFT City platform, we’re now well-positioned to invest in innovative ventures across international markets, enhancing both portfolio diversification and investor value,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder of IPV.
 

More From This Section

engineering, Railways, Bihar

Cabinet clears ₹11,169 crore for railway multitracking across six states

Kiran Mani

IAMAI picks JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Digital Entertainment Committee

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls 20% Y-o-Y; revenue rises 9%

Supreme Court, SC

SC withdraws Bhushan Power liquidation order, review hearing on Aug 7

IT SERVICES, IT SECTOR

For India's IT cos, growth in Europe may only be a temporary relief

Topics : Angel investors Singapore GIFT City IFSC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon