The disruption originated at Khavda, a remote village in Gujarat’s Kutch region that is home to the world’s largest renewable energy complex at a single location, with generation projects operated by Adani Green Energy, NTPC and Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL). For the past five months, power sector executives and grid engineers have been trying to understand how a disturbance at the complex led to such a massive loss of generation, and how close the country came to a wider grid failure.

A report by an eight-member expert committee appointed by the power ministry has now provided a detailed account of the incident. It traces the sequence to a transmission line fault that triggered sustained voltage fluctuations, exposed weaknesses in the response of renewable energy inverters and ultimately led to the cascading tripping of 17 high-capacity transmission lines.

The first disturbance occurred at 2.02.39 pm (14:02:39 hours), when the 400 kilovolts (kV) Indore-Asoj transmission line, connecting Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, tripped. This triggered what is known as a low-voltage ride-through (LVRT) event.

Renewable energy plants are designed to remain connected to the grid during temporary voltage drops. LVRT technology allows generating units to withstand such disturbances rather than disconnecting immediately.

Although Khavda is connected to the grid through dedicated high-capacity transmission corridors, including 765 kV lines and three pooling stations — KPS-1, KPS-2 and KPS-3 — it operates within the same synchronous alternating-current network as the Indore-Asoj line. The initial fault and resulting voltage disturbance therefore propagated through the Western Region grid and affected the complex.

The sudden disconnection of nearly 9,000 Mw of renewable power caused a sharp decline in frequency across the national grid, which fell to 49.39 hertz and triggered under-frequency relays (UFRs) in several regions.

Emails sent to the power ministry, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and NTPC seeking comments on the causes of the incident and measures to prevent a recurrence remained unanswered until press time.

In an email response to Business Standard, Adani Green Energy stated that Khavda Renewable Energy Park is an interconnected ecosystem with multiple generators operating through common transmission and grid infrastructure. “Grid stability is, therefore, a system-wide responsibility requiring adequate grid strength, coordinated system operation and compliance with applicable technical requirements by grid operator and all connected entities,” it said.

The company further said its plant is designed, tested and operated in accordance with applicable grid codes and approved system studies. “The incident and the committee’s recommendations provide important learnings for the entire ecosystem, including generators, transmission utilities, system operators and equipment manufacturers,” Adani Green Energy said.

The Adani arm also informed that it continues to strengthen its control, monitoring and protection systems and working closely with Central Transmission Unit (CTU), CEA, grid operators and other stakeholders, as the transmission system is strengthened to support increasing renewable capacity. The company said it remains “committed to full grid compliance and highest standards of operations and maintenance to supporting a stable, secure and resilient power system”.

The significance of the event lies in the fact that India’s five regional grids -- Northern, Western, Southern, Eastern and North-Eastern -- operate as a single synchronous network under the principle of ‘One Nation, One Grid, One Frequency’. A major disruption in one region can therefore affect frequency across the country.

The grid operates at a nominal frequency of 50 hertz, with a normal operating band of 49.90-50.05 hertz and a broader permissible range of 49.50-50.50 hertz. Under-frequency relays automatically disconnect selected electricity loads when frequency falls sharply, helping arrest the decline and prevent a wider blackout.

“The tripping of the evacuation corridors resulted in the simultaneous loss of multiple transmission paths from the Khavda Pooling Stations, leading to the rapid disconnection of renewable generation and a significant alteration in regional power flows,” the committee said. It added that the resulting generation deficit caused a rapid decline in system frequency, necessitating the operation of various system protection schemes and emergency control actions to arrest the frequency fall and preserve grid stability.

Generation at Khavda increased by 300 Mw at around 2.03 pm, but voltage oscillations began shortly afterwards. According to the report, “Voltage oscillations started at around 14:03:46.800, with an increase in the amplitude of oscillations and at 14:05.40.680 the voltage touched the LVRT limit again; thereafter two such excursions touching the LVRT limit were observed at KPS-1 at 14:05.59.280 and 14:06.27.040.”

The six-minute period between 2.03 pm and 2.09 pm was marked by sustained oscillations of around 0.45 hertz, visible across nearly all renewable energy generation systems at the complex. Multiple voltage dips between 2.05 pm and 2.07 pm triggered LVRT responses from inverter-based resources (IBRs), the generating units that convert the direct current produced by solar panels into alternating current compatible with the grid.

At 2.09.31 pm, voltage across the generating plants fell to 680 kV for about five seconds. During this period, the generating stations increased their reactive power output -- used to regulate voltage -- from approximately 145 megavolt-amperes reactive (MVAR) to 900 MVAR.

The voltage then rebounded sharply, reaching 894 kV at 2.09.51 pm. This triggered high-voltage ride-through (HVRT) conditions, leading to the tripping of generating stations on HVRT protection and the activation of stage-one overvoltage protection on 765 kV and 400 kV transmission lines.

Eventually, a total of 17 extra high voltage lines tripped within the complex in around quarter of a minute, resulting in the total loss of the evacuation corridor and a complete blackout of the Khavda complex by 2.10.02 pm.

The expert committee’s analysis points to evidence the reactor power resources failed to deliver swift and fast responses based on the system requirements, along with improper transition between LVRT and HVRT control modes. “The continued reactive power injection during the overvoltage condition contributed to the escalation of bus voltages, ultimately leading to the operation of overvoltage protection on multiple evacuation lines and the cascading loss of renewable generation at the Khavda complex,” it stated.