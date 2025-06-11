The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents leading drug firms in the country that together account for 65 per cent of the domestic market, has written to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), urging it to reconsider the restriction on the entry of medical representatives (MRs) in Central government hospitals, citing “far-reaching” implications for public health, innovation, and healthcare delivery. The IPA also said that the move may lead to job losses in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly affecting MRs.
In its letter dated June 6, the IPA said that while it understands and respects the intent to maintain discipline and patient safety in public hospitals, it requests the adoption of a “balanced, structured and transparent engagement model” that allocates specific days and times for interaction. The association stated that a “blanket ban” would hinder the growth of the pharmaceutical sector in India and lead to job losses, especially among MRs.
In an order dated May 28, the DGHS had prohibited MRs from meeting doctors at government hospitals. The directive, addressed to Central government hospitals, instructed them to strictly stop the entry of MRs onto their premises. The order suggested that MRs could instead share updates on new treatments, investigations or medical procedures via email or other online platforms. The DGHS cited concerns over potential disruptions to hospital workflows and patient consultations caused by MRs. The ban also aims to minimise the risk of doctors being influenced by gifts, samples, or promotional materials from pharmaceutical representatives.
The IPA said that India has adopted a self-regulatory framework under the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), and its 23 member companies adhere to it strictly to ensure ethical and compliant conduct.
It further noted that MRs play an important role in the healthcare ecosystem—they disseminate product-related information, highlight the latest medical advances, share clinical trial data, introduce digital health tools and specialised dosage delivery systems, and act as a “robust feedback loop” that enables companies to gather real-world data on efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes.
Therefore, the IPA believes that a ban may lead to gaps in information dissemination, delays in patient access to life-saving and cost-effective treatments, and reduced physician awareness, particularly in government settings that cater to vulnerable populations.
A senior pharmaceutical executive said that doctors in government hospitals mostly prescribe generic or molecule names, and most patients obtain medicines for free from government dispensaries. “Most of the business with government hospitals is tender business. Also, companies do not promote a lot of branded generics in such settings, as patients often get free medicines or doctors prescribe generic names,” he said, adding that the move may affect doctor–company engagement.