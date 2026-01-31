iPhone 16 tops the charts in major reset of India smartphone market

In absolute terms, India recorded smartphone sales of about 154 million units in 2025, of which the iPhone 16 base model accounted for roughly 6.16 million units.

The iPhone 16, launched in September 2024, is currently priced at around ₹71,000 for its base variant. Attractive equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, supported by exchange offers structured by the Cupertino-based company, and Apple’s brand pull, have made the device more accessible to consumers. Nearly 60 per cent of premium smartphones in India are now sold on EMI plans, underscoring the market's steady premiumisation.

The other models in the top five by sales volume include two from Vivo — the Vivo Y29 5G (second), and the Vivo T4x 5G — along with Xiaomi’s Redmi 14 C 5G and Apple’s iPhone 15 (fifth).

The Vivo handsets are positioned in the affordable segment, priced between ₹13,000 and ₹20,000.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 14 C 5G is similarly priced at about ₹12,000. In contrast, the iPhone 15 base variant currently sells at around ₹54,000, placing it firmly in the premium category.

“We are now seeing Apple’s ecosystem strength at an all-time high, as the installed base is ripe for ecosystem cross-selling,” said Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint. “Strong product and channel execution are helping Apple reach its aspirational user base faster than ever before. Given its current trajectory and strengthened distribution network, Apple is well-positioned to continue its streak of dominance in the Indian market through 2027.”

Apple’s momentum in India is reflected in its performance in 2025, when it recorded its highest ever smartphone market share in the country, both by volume (9 per cent) and value (28 per cent). The company emerged as the country’s largest smartphone player by value, ahead of Samsung and the Chinese brands. By volume, Apple ranked sixth – behind Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi (including Poco) and Realme – despite offering a limited portfolio concentrated entirely in the premium and high-end segments, unlike competitors.