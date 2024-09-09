Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / IT policy set to roll in by year-end with focus on GCC, jobs, research

New framework likely to keep a short-term target of 3 to 5 years

More than a decade after the National Policy on Information Technology (NPIT 2012) was introduced, the Union government is readying a new policy with changed goals and benchmarks. The policy is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, accor
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

More than a decade after the National Policy on Information Technology (NPIT 2012) was introduced, the Union government is readying a new policy with changed goals and benchmarks. The policy is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, according to official sources.      

The core objectives of the new national IT policy would be to strengthen global capability centres (GCCs), improve engineering research and development (ER&D), and foster employment generation, it is learnt. Increased focus on creating IT products and skilling of the workforce will get attention too.

The policy would also have much bigger

