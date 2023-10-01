IT results preview: Q2 to see muted growth in a seasonally strong quarter

Indian pharma exports to Iran decline thanks to its lower rupee reserves

Emission reporting phase of EU's carbon tax regime starts from October 1

Average monthly office rentals in top 7 cities at $ 0.4-2/sq ft: Vestian

Social media, telcos, lobby for 18-24 months to comply with DPDP Act

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Siraj storm forces Sri Lanka to record lowest-ever ODI total against India

The July-September quarter, or the second quarter of the financial year, is always a strong quarter for Indian IT services. However, the second quarter of FY24 is expected to be

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com