close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

IT results preview: Q2 to see muted growth in a seasonally strong quarter

Analysts are expecting that the momentum in the closure of record total contract value (TCVs) will continue, as has been the case over the last two quarters

company results, Q2, second quarter
Premium

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The July-September quarter, or the second quarter of the financial year, is always a strong quarter for Indian IT services. However, the second quarter of FY24 is expected to be

Also Read

Siraj storm forces Sri Lanka to record lowest-ever ODI total against India

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Electronics industry body seeks PLI scheme for non-semicondcutor sectors

Social media, telcos, lobby for 18-24 months to comply with DPDP Act

Average monthly office rentals in top 7 cities at $ 0.4-2/sq ft: Vestian

Emission reporting phase of EU's carbon tax regime starts from October 1

Indian pharma exports to Iran decline thanks to its lower rupee reserves

Topics : IT services Q2 results IT Industry

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon