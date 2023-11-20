Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

The future is flexible: Tech firms juggle in-person with remote work

Some IT employees Business Standard spoke with said that their companies are offering them certain perks to work in a hybrid environment

IT firms, IT sector, firms, companies, workers, jobs, employment
Premium

However, the travelling costs and time seem to be among the key reasons for employees resisting to come to office every day

Ayushman BaruahAneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Even as Indian information technology (IT) companies prepare to bring more employees back to the office floor, they are embracing a flexible approach to ensure maximum physical attendance and minimal friction, considering that many employees still prefer to work from home, a habit ingrained during the pandemic.

Except for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which mandates a large portion of its employees to work from office all five days a week, most others plan to continue with the hybrid work model in 2024, gradually increasing the number of people on the floor.

TCS’ Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad stated during the last earnings report that he strongly believes people need to return to office.

Also Read

Contract of 3 out of 4 flexi workers lasted more than 6 months in FY23

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

IT major LTIMindtree replaces HDFC on NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Tamil Nadu to start production of Crocs footwear brand from November 28

Trai recommendation on satcom spectrum after chairperson appointment

Uttar Pradesh government eyes 10-12% share in India's pharma sector

Health Ministry seeks public comments on draft Pharmacy Commission Bill

Future of coal bright in India with right tech support, says FutureCoal

Topics : TCS IT companies LTIMindtree Infosys flexi-staff Work from home

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon