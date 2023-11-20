The future is flexible: Tech firms juggle in-person with remote work

Even as Indian information technology (IT) companies prepare to bring more employees back to the office floor, they are embracing a flexible approach to ensure maximum physical attendance and minimal friction, considering that many employees still prefer to work from home, a habit ingrained during the pandemic.

Except for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which mandates a large portion of its employees to work from office all five days a week, most others plan to continue with the hybrid work model in 2024, gradually increasing the number of people on the floor.

TCS’ Chief Human Resources Officer Milind Lakkad stated during the last earnings report that he strongly believes people need to return to office.