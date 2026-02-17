IVCA consortium commits ₹500 crore to fund 31 India-built AI startups

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had organised an ‘Impact AI PitchFest’ which featured presentations from 31 AI startups building deployable solutions across enterprise and public-impact sectors. As part of the programme, IVCA brought together 16 VC investors to put money in these companies. The investors included 3One4 Capital, 888VC, Accel Ventures, Ankur Capital, Antler, Boundless Ventures, Capital A, Chiratae Ventures, Dallas VC, Inflection Point Ventures, Mount Growth Fund (Kavaach), PeakXV Partners, Piper Serica, Prosus, Seafund and SenseAI.

On the investment, Abhishek Singh, additional secretary of MeitY, said, “India’s approach to AI is anchored in real-world deployment, public value and inclusive scale. The Impact AI PitchFest reflects the growing maturity of India’s AI ecosystem. It is encouraging to see structured alternate capital participation supporting startups that are building deployable, scalable solutions. Such collaboration between government and industry will be central to strengthening India’s leadership in trusted and responsible AI.”

Speaking on behalf of the alternate capital ecosystem, Rajat Tandon, president of IVCA, said, “India’s AI ecosystem is entering a phase where innovation must be matched with patient capital and structured support. The ₹500 crore commitment by our VC members reflects a shared conviction in the quality and ambition of Indian AI founders.”