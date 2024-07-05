Business Standard
Jewellery industry key to Raj's economy, working to raise ease of biz: CM

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

The gems and jewellery industry plays an important role in Rajasthan's economic progress and the state is working on to promote the sector and ensure ease of doing business for entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Friday.
Sharma said that the share of gems and jewellery in the total exports from the state reached Rs 11,183 crore in 2023-24.
Gems and jewellery businessmen are making a significant contribution to the economic progress of the state and the sector is a major job creator, the chief minister said at the inauguration of jewellery show JAS-2024 being organised by the Jewellery Association here.
He further said that Jaipur is famous for gems and jewellery on the world stage and the state government is continuously working to promote this industry and make business easier for entrepreneurs.
 
According to an official statement, Sharma said that the jewellery made in Jaipur is recognised worldwide for its beauty and craftsmanship. For this reason, gems and jewellery industry has been identified in Jaipur under the 'One District One Product' scheme, under which the state government will work to make this sector more developed.
The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has made hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory. This has further strengthened the jewellery industry.
He also said that a gems and jewellery park would be set up in the state in collaboration with the central government, which would create more than 1 lakh jobs.
Also, there is a need to promote training of artisans, latest technology and investment in research in this sector, so that these enterprises can touch new heights at the international level, he added.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

