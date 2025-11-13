JPMIA Phase A construction tender nears finalisation in Rajasthan

Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The ₹4,380-crore JPMIA project under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is nearing the final tender stage for Phase A and promises to transform western Rajasthan's industrial landscape

Phase A of the ₹4,380-crore Jodhpur–Pali Marwar Industrial Area project is nearing completion of the tender process. (Representative Image)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

The Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA) in Rajasthan has seen progress, according to an official of the state industries department.
 
“The tender process for construction work on 642 hectares of land under Phase A is in the final stage,” the official said. The total project cost is estimated at ₹4,380 crore. Of this, Phase A is expected to constitute ₹465 crore.
 
The project is part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme and located between Jodhpur and Pali. It is a joint effort by the state and central governments, the official added. As part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor,
