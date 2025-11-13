JPMIA Phase A construction tender nears finalisation in Rajasthan

The Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA) in Rajasthan has seen progress, according to an official of the state industries department.

“The tender process for construction work on 642 hectares of land under Phase A is in the final stage,” the official said. The total project cost is estimated at ₹4,380 crore. Of this, Phase A is expected to constitute ₹465 crore.

The project is part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme and located between Jodhpur and Pali. It is a joint effort by the state and central governments, the official added. As part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor,