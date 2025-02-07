Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Lab-grown diamond industry to continue with self-regulation: Piyush Goyal

Lab-grown diamond industry to continue with self-regulation: Piyush Goyal

The minister said the government maintains regular dialogue with industry stakeholders and has permitted self-regulation, which has proven effective

Diamond

Diamond (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday ruled out additional regulations for the lab-grown diamond industry, stating the sector has flourished under the existing self-regulatory framework.

Speaking during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the Kimberley Process Certificate for natural diamonds is widely accepted in international markets.

"Wherever we have given free hand, the industry has prospered. Bringing more regulation for this is not in the interest of the industry," Goyal said.

He pointed out that the Kimberley Process provides international certification for natural diamond traceability, while separate certification systems exist for lab-grown and natural diamonds.

 

The minister said the government maintains regular dialogue with industry stakeholders and has permitted self-regulation, which has proven effective.

On G7 nations imposing traceability requirements, the minister said they have the right to put them in place.

"However, to ensure our industry is not affected, we are in talks with G7 nations and looking at alternative markets," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DPIIT

DPIIT flags 259 tenders for violating public procurement norms in 2024

Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox

PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

India's fuel demand in January rises 3.2% to 20.49 million tonnes

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

India remains net importer of steel in Apr-Jan; imports surge over 20%

JSW

JSW to invest Rs 1 trn in Maha's Gadchiroli for world's largest steel plant

Topics : Piyush Goyal India diamonds Diamond industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayDelhi election results 2025 DateGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 ResultsDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon